South of Midnight gets a stop-motion animated trailer

We had a really lovely Monday here at Gamereactor. Yesterday, we received a preview code for South of Midnight. Thanks to this, we will be able to reveal our impressions of the adventure on February 11, so don't miss it.

South of Midnight has received a lot of attention thanks to its peculiar design and unusual theme, with an adventure set in a fantasy version of the American Deep South. Another thing many reacted to is its stop-motion animated cutscenes.

In keeping with this theme, Compulsion Games has now released a stop-motion trailer created in collaboration with Clyde Henry Productions, using only puppets and hand-created environments. Check it out below.

April 8th is the launch date for PC and Xbox Series, and it will be included with Game Pass on day one.