The Resident Evil franchise keeps selling like hotcakes

In connection with its latest quarterly report, Capcom has taken the opportunity to update its so-called Platinum Titles list. Thanks to this, we now know that the company's Resident Evil games continue to sell a lot despite the fact that there are no new games announced.

Both Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village have sold 400,000 copies each in the last quarter, with the former now totaling 14.4 million copies sold and the latter at 10.9 million copies. The figures are updated on December 31 and thus include 2024 Christmas sales.

We don't know what the next game in the series will be. Many people are obviously hoping for Resident Evil 9, but there have been many rumours lately that it is instead a remake of Resident Evil Zero we should expect next.