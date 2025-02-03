Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now the second most successful video game movie of all-time

HQ

A week ago we reported that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had become the third highest-grossing video game movie of all-time, having overtaken Warcraft. At the time, we also wrote that there was a lot to suggest that the acclaimed movie would continue to climb the list given how close it was to the second place held by Detective Pikachu.

And sure enough, it did. Via Box Office Mojo, it is now revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has grossed $462.5 million worldwide at the box office, surpassing the $450 million that Warcraft managed to make. With that said, this is probably the end of the line, because as much as we love Sonic, he has an opponent who has always been one step ahead of him from the very beginning, and that is Mario.

The highest grossing movie based on a video game is The Super Mario Bros Movie at a staggering $1.36 billion grossed - and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will not reach that. But a silver medal is certainly no slouch, and the second place will probably last until The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 premieres next year.