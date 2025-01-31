Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is next video game to be turned into a movie

HQ

During the Xbox Developer Direct stream that aired the other week, the role-playing game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was shown, and many seem to have thought that it almost stole the show. French developer Sandfall Interactive presented an adventure that clearly draws inspiration from classic Japanese titles in the genre, and the expectations for the project are apparently sky high.

There's no other way to interpret the fact that Variety is now reporting that work on a Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 movie is now in full swing, even before the game has even launched. The film is being produced by Story Kitchen, and its founders Dmitri M. Johnson and Mike Goldberg commented the following:

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Sandfall Interactive to bring the rich, immersive world of 'Expedition 33' to the big screen. The game's compelling narrative and complex characters provide a solid foundation for a cinematic experience that will resonate with both gamers and moviegoers alike."

Story Kitchen is experienced in adapting games and is currently working on Tomb Raider (both the Netflix animated effort and Amazon's live-action plans), and they are also working on projects based on Just Cause, Streets of Rage, and Toejam & Earl. The process of finding directors and actors for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is already in full swing.

What do you think, is it smart to already want to turn a brand new game series that hasn't even launched yet into a film, or would it have been better to wait until you know if it will actually be a good game that has an audience?

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be released on April 24 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and it will be included with Game Pass on day one.