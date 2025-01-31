English
Rumour: Fable, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Starfield are heading to PlayStation 5 and Switch 2

As is Killer Instinct.

If there are four game series that define Xbox, it's Fable, Forza, Gears of War, and Halo. Of these, it was confirmed yesterday that Forza is heading to PlayStation 5 with Forza Horizon 5, and there are also rumours of a Switch 2 release. But now it seems that yet another classic Xbox series will be released for more formats.

Spanish publication Vandal writes that more titles are on their way to Switch 2 and PlayStation 5, namely Fable, Killer Instinct, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Starfield. Work on Fable is said to have just begun, but whether it will arrive at the same time on launch day for the other formats is unclear at the time of writing, assuming the information is accurate.

Which of these games are you most excited about?

