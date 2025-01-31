Ninja Gaiden II Black is getting "balance adjustments and additional features" next month

HQ

If you launch Ninja Gaiden II Black today, you may be greeted by a minor update, which mainly fixes a resolution issue on PC. But in connection with this, Team Ninja now takes the opportunity to announce via Facebook that a more significant update is waiting in mid-February:

"Based on the feedback received, we are preparing a patch aimed for release in mid-February with some balance adjustments and additional features."

Exactly what that will be we don't know yet, but some reasonable guesses are an Original Mode where the enemies are positioned as in the original Ninja Gaiden II, better camera control, and/or maybe a Survival Mode. Is there anything in particular you're hoping for?

Ninja Gaiden II Black is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It's also included with the Game Pass if you're a subscriber and need more ninjas in your life (who doesn't?).