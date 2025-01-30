Play Alan Wake 2, the latest Sword Art Online, and The Survivalists for free this weekend

HQ

Ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles included and that's exactly what they have today, where you can now enjoy Alan Wake's latest adventure.



Alan Wake 2 (limited to three hours)



Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream



The Survivalists



All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning. All titles are also on sale until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save files.