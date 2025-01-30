English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alan Wake 2

Play Alan Wake 2, the latest Sword Art Online, and The Survivalists for free this weekend

The latest Free Play Days titles are here.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Ahead of each weekend, Microsoft offers a selection of usually three titles that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. Here at Gamereactor we try to report when there are better and/or bigger titles included and that's exactly what they have today, where you can now enjoy Alan Wake's latest adventure.


  • Alan Wake 2 (limited to three hours)

  • Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream

  • The Survivalists

All of them can now be freely downloaded and played until 8:00 GMT / 9:00 CET on Monday morning. All titles are also on sale until then, and if you choose to buy any of them, you will get to keep your save files.

Alan Wake 2

Related texts

0
Alan Wake 2: Night SpringsScore

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

New mysteries, madness and a whole lot of action. Conny has played through the three episodes that make up the first expansion to Alan Wake 2...



Loading next content