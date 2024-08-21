Stellar Blade is coming to PC "in the near future"

HQ

Korean studio Shift-Up developed a mighty action game called Stellar Blade, and Sony published it on Playstation 5 back in April 26th. You can read our review about the game right here.

Stellar Blade was fluent to play, it offered an interesting scifi world and a memorable protagonist. Sales were better than expected, which made the developer consider about making a PC port. This was previously reported by Gamereactor.

And now it seems that the wait for a PC version will not be a long one. According to PC Gamer, Stellar Blade on PC is coming "in the near future". This was revealed in the studio's latest Q2 2024 financial report, and reported by Genki_JPN via X.

The developer's next game is currently known as Project Witches, and it should arrive as a cross-platform product. More about this game is expected sometime during 2025.

But before that, let's have Stellar Blade on PC!