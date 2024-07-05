Elden Ring introduces new update that nerfs most of the game's most powerful weapons

HQ

In the shadow of its success, FromSoftware continues to polish and balance the gameplay of Elden Ring, although they (sadly) seem to continue to ignore the game's technical shortcomings on PC.

Instead, the latest in a series of updates released seems to have specifically aimed to nerf most of the game's most powerful weapons, and make them less viable.

The update, which is number 1.12.3, can be read about below, along with the many changes it introduces.

Are any of your favourite weapons affected in this update?