Stellar Blade's accidentally 'racist' graffiti is being removed

After the dust around the controversy with its protagonist had cleared, and Stellar Blade has been hailed as a pretty good to great game by a lot of reviewers, it seemed we were past conversations on Shift Up's major release debut.

However, one shop has caused conversations to swirl around Stellar Blade once more. As spotted by IGN, there's a shop in the game advertised with the letter R, and then there's some graffiti outside with the word hard next to it.

When combined, this has been called out for evoking racist language. Sony has since responded with a statement, which reads as follows: "The placement of two graphics near each other in Stellar Blade resulted in an unintentionally objectionable phrase. Shift Up had no intention of creating offensive artwork and will be replacing the graffiti for the Day 1 patch."

So yeah, no need to panic, the Hard R shop will be gone by the time most of you guys are playing the game. Still, it's strange that no one managed to catch that ahead of time, really.