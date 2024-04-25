Dreams and Little Big Planet developer creating a new IP

HQ

Medial Molecule has had a pretty rough time of it. From layoffs to the studio nearly shutting down entirely, and backlash following the shut down of Little Big Planet 3 servers, it certainly has been through the wars.

But, the studio continues to work on a new game. Following the assumed end of Little Big Planet and Dreams, some believed that Media Molecule would go onto Dreams 2, but as a new job listing for a Principal Programmer in Art Technology reveals, a new IP is in the works.

One of the key responsibilities of this role is to "partner closely with the wider programming team to define and champion technical requirements and standards for Mm's new IP." There are no further details on what this IP could be, but it does seem Media Molecule is using its own engine for the project.

What do you want to see next from Media Molecule?