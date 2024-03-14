Phil Wang to host the BAFTA Games Awards this year

HQ

The BAFTA Games Awards will be hosted by a new face this year, as following Frankie Ward hosting the awards ceremony last year, Elli Osili-Wood for a couple of years before that, and even Dara O'Briain before that, this year's event will see comedian Phil Wang taking over hosting duties.

Known for his podcasts and even Netflix specials, Wang will be hosting the 20th awards ceremony, all when it takes place on April 11, 2024 from 18:50 BST / 19:50 CEST.

Speaking about taking on this responsibility, Wang stated, "I've always loved and been fascinated by video games. When I was about 8, I begged my dad for our first computer so that I could play Ski Free - an 8-bit skiing game that came with Windows. Games have come a long way in their sophistication since. I have wept at the The Last of Us, laughed at Portal, screamed at FIFA, and Ski Free is presumably now Ski With Ads."

The live show will be hosted at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London, and you can catch it online on YouTube, Twitch, and X.

You can see all the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024 right here.