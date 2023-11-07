Mark Wahlberg stars as a suburban dad with an action-packed secret in The Family Plan

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for what will likely be its last big original film of the year. Set to debut on December 15, 2023, The Family Plan sees Mark Wahlberg starring as a suburban dad who has to uproot his family to protect them when his past as a government assassin catches up to him.

Starring Michelle Monaghan too, the film's synopsis is as follows: "Dan Morgan loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that's only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world's deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife, angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity."

With The Family Plan coming out next month, you can check out the trailer for the film below.