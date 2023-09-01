Rumour: EA sports WRC to be released on November 3

HQ

Now it seems to be finally nailed down that Codemasters' highly anticipated sequel to Dirt Rally 2.0, EA Sports WRC, will be rolled out on the 3rd of November for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game that was rumoured to be ready for release already this spring is based on Unreal Engine and unlike previous rumours it will not be called WRC 23 but only EA Sports WRC since the 2023 WRC season is now almost over. According to the latest rumours, it also seems that those who buy the Champions Edition will get access to the game three days before the official release (October 31) and that DLC will be released in the form of five seasons in the following 12 months after the launch.

It also appears that the cover has been leaked and features Ott's Ford Puma Rally1 from the snowy Rally Sweden roads.

How excited are you about EA Sports WRC?

Thanks, Dealabs.