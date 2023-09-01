Phantom Liberty will be the first and last Cyberpunk 2077 expansion because the game engine is too old

HQ

We all know how broken and incomplete Cyberpunk 2077 was when it was first released, which is largely due to the now old, proprietary game engine "Red Engine" that CD Projekt Red worked with for a long time (and based their Witcher games on). For all future projects, the studio has moved on, bought a licence for Unreal Engine 5 and will now never look back. This is why the upcoming expansion Phantom Liberty is the first and last expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, says SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski.

"As we have announced a long time ago, we're not going to make a second or third Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales or anything of the kind. It's a technological decision to be honest. This is the last time we're working on the REDengine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only Cyberpunk expansion."

Thanks, VGC.