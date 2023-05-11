Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room brings together Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried

Apple is not slowing down its efforts when it comes to providing even more content for Apple TV+ subscribers, as next month will see the start of a brand-new series that stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Known as The Crowded Room, this series tells the story of a young man who is being framed for a murder that he seemingly didn't commit, with the story told through an interview between Holland's Danny Sullivan and Seyfried's interrogator, Rya Goodwin.

The show will be starting its run on June 9 on Apple TV+, and to get a taste of what it will be serving up, you can catch the trailer for The Crowded Room below.