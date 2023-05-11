Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Crowded Room

Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room brings together Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried

The crime/drama series revolves around a young man being framed for a shooting he seemingly didn't commit.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Apple is not slowing down its efforts when it comes to providing even more content for Apple TV+ subscribers, as next month will see the start of a brand-new series that stars Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Known as The Crowded Room, this series tells the story of a young man who is being framed for a murder that he seemingly didn't commit, with the story told through an interview between Holland's Danny Sullivan and Seyfried's interrogator, Rya Goodwin.

The show will be starting its run on June 9 on Apple TV+, and to get a taste of what it will be serving up, you can catch the trailer for The Crowded Room below.

HQ
The Crowded Room

Related texts



Loading next content