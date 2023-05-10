The Jonathan Majors trial has started, risks up to one year in prison

HQ

It was in late March that Jonathan Majors, one of Hollywood's biggest new stars, suddenly found himself at the centre of a legal scandal when he was accused by his then-girlfriend of abusing her. The actor, who has become a household name thanks to his work in both the Creed and MCU films, was quick to deny guilt but text messages between him and the accuser that were released publicly highlight a far darker side of Majors than fans have come to know.

In the wake of the uproar, he has lost several roles and Major's future as the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel universe is now also in jeopardy. The situation has also been exacerbated by the fact that several other women have come forward with allegations and now the trial that will most likely determine the actor's career has begun in New York. Should Jonathan Majors be convicted, he faces up to a year behind bars.

After today's initial hearings, Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry gave a brief statement on the situation and had the following to say:

"Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies. To be clear, there are no new charges against Mr. Majors."

Chaudhry also emphasised how the allegations against Majors could be likened to a witch hunt without any truth behind them.

"The criminal justice system is saturated with explicit and implicit bias. When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger. None of the white officers present investigated the assault of Mr. Majors. Worse, the District Attorney has not indicated any intention to pursue charges against the woman, or even investigate the truth."

Chaudry also mentioned how badly Majors was treated by the police officers who arrested him and completely ignored the injuries caused to the actor by his girlfriend.

Of course, we hope that the correct legal decision is determined and the next date to watch for the trial will be the 13th of June.

