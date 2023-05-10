Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Get a Wi-Fi 6E upgrade with Netgear's Nighthawk AXE3000

We've got our hands on the adapter as part of the latest episode of Quick Look.

If you've been looking to supercharge your connection speed, then we might just have an ideal product for you to take a look at. Known as the Netgear Nighthawk AXE3000, this device is a Wi-Fi 6E USB 3.0 Adapter that allows users to instantly improve their PC setup with the latest and most powerful tri-band technology on the market.

Designed to provide more reliable Wi-Fi for streaming and gaming, to see the device in action and for some further thoughts and information about it, you can be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus delves into what makes the Nighthawk AXE3000 so special.

