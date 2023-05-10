Latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch tackles PC performance

HQ

While Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted to a rather positive reception, it was clear that the game had some performance demons, especially on PC. Respawn Entertainment has been working rather extensively as of late to address these problems, and now another patch has arrived which not only squashes a ton of bugs, but it also tackles PC performance.

Available now on the PS5 and Xbox Series editions of Survivor, and coming very soon to the PC version, Patch 4 has fixed these problems:



"(PC only) Updated occlusion behavior for raytracing, reducing idle time stalls.



(PC only) Updated streaming budgets that will help alleviate traversal hitching.



(PC only) Performance improvements for some VFX.



- Coming soon to console

(PC only) Updated data handling when toggling raytracing, improving non-raytraced performance.



(PS5 only) Fixed an HDR value mismatch that would cause HDR setups to display incorrectly for PS5 users.



Fixed various save state errors.



Fixed a streaming issue that causes some streaming scenarios to end on a black screen.



Fixed an issue where one of the vents did not properly activate in Stone Spires.



Audio fix for a narrative moment where music was behaving incorrectly.



Fixed lightsaber marks not displaying correctly in some scenarios.



Fixed a scenario where the player could enter a progression blocked state in the Lucrehulk.



Fixed an elevator to prevent the player from falling through it and entering a progression blocked state.



Fixed a bug where Rayvis would become unbeatable.



Fixed a severe animation issue that would break a late game narrative sequence.



Fixed a collision bug where players can get stuck inside a Meditation Chamber.



Added a note explaining that some of BD-1's abilities are not available while in combat.



Improved text scrolling.



Minor text translation fixes.



Various crash fixes."



The patch notes also reveal a few other areas that Respawn is aware of and looking to deal with in a future patch, with these being: