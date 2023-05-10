Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is said to be sub-2 hours in length

Another shorter Autobot adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

For a while, it has been almost a crime for films to be shorter than two and half hours in length, but while these longer projects are still common, we're seeing increasing amounts of more concise movies landing in cinemas. The next to join this list will actually be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is said to be a sub-two hour movie.

Collider reports that the film clocks in at 1 hour and 57 minutes, which while significantly shorter than Michael Bay's Transformers flicks, is around the same duration of 2018's Bumblebee.

As this film will incorporate tons of extra characters when compared to Bumblebee, we'll just have to see whether this will be long enough to create a compelling narrative, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theatres on June 9, 2023.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Related texts



Loading next content