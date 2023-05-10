Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is said to be sub-2 hours in length

HQ

For a while, it has been almost a crime for films to be shorter than two and half hours in length, but while these longer projects are still common, we're seeing increasing amounts of more concise movies landing in cinemas. The next to join this list will actually be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is said to be a sub-two hour movie.

Collider reports that the film clocks in at 1 hour and 57 minutes, which while significantly shorter than Michael Bay's Transformers flicks, is around the same duration of 2018's Bumblebee.

As this film will incorporate tons of extra characters when compared to Bumblebee, we'll just have to see whether this will be long enough to create a compelling narrative, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theatres on June 9, 2023.