Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive breaks its concurrent player count record once more

The game beat its own record by 300,000 players this time around.

Valve's iconic shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has once more set a new record for its concurrent player count, jumping from 1,519,457 players to 1,818,773 players.

This is quite a big jump in people hopping on to play some CS:GO and it likely has a lot to do with the impending release date of Counter-Strike 2, Valve's new shooter which is very similar to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive but with reworked maps and mechanics.

It's likely that we're going to be checking SteamDB for the figures on CS:GO again before the release of Counter-Strike 2, however, as the former game keeps breaking its own concurrent player records. It was only a couple of months ago that we reported on the game breaking records, and even though this latest number is impressive, it could be surpassed before long.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

