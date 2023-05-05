S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl partners with Ukrainian energy drink brand

HQ

We've not heard much from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in the past few months, besides the occasional update and belief that it could still release by the end of this year. Now, the latest update from GSC Game World shows how the game has partnered up with Ukrainian energy drink brand Non Stop.

In a short video you can see below, we see Yavin, a location that was featured in other S.T.A.L.K.E.R games, and our perspective character pull out a can of Non Stop energy drink before cracking open the container and getting a taste.

The video description reads: "Experienced stalkers got an ace in the can, the same as 16 years ago. Reliable. Tasty. And refreshing, how it should be. Be NON STOP by nature, but keep a few in your stash. Non Stop Energy [and] S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Just like on the first journey, officially together again!"

Let's hope that soon enough we can see something more substantial on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but for now it's still good to see an update on the game.