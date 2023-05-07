It seems like FX's Alien TV series has its lead star

HQ

While production continues for the next film set in the Alien franchise, pre-production is still underway on FX's Alien TV series. As the project is still very early in its development, not a whole lot is known about this show as of yet, but The Hollywood Reporter has now published an article that suggests that the show's lead star has been locked in.

In the report, we're told that Don't Worry Darling and Pistol's Sydney Chandler is being tapped to play the leading character in the show, but as for who exactly this character is, all that we know is that it isn't Ellen Ripley, as FX's CEO, John Landgraf, has previously said that this series is set before Ripley's time. What we do know about this show is that it is actually set on Earth, about 70 years in the future.

Are you excited for this Alien TV series, and are you glad to see Xenomorphs back on the big and small screen?