You can pre-load Redfall on Xbox and PC right now

Arkane's co-op vampire shooter is nearly upon us, but before we can sink our teeth properly into the game, we'll have to load it onto our systems. Luckily, if you're playing on Xbox or PC, you can pre-load Redfall right now.

The size of the game differs greatly depending what platform you're using, with the Xbox Series S version taking up only 40GB of space, the Series X counterpart taking up 77GB, and the PC install of Redfall taking over a whopping 103GB once it's fully installed.

This isn't the largest game we've seen in recent times, as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasts an install size of around 150GB, but you'll still need a good amount of space to get Redfall fully installed.

Will you be pre-loading Redfall ahead of release?