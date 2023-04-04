Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey sells 1.5 million units

A lot of people are wanting a return to monke.

Over on the official Twitter account for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, it has been confirmed that the game has reached 1.5 million copies sold.

Originally launching in 2020, it was announced back in 2021 that the game reached over 1 million copies sold. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey sees you take on the role of an ape tasked with defending their tribe from predators while evolving to become a more dominant species.

The game was not without its flaws, but with over 1.5 million copies sold it seems to have proven to be popular all the same.

Have you played Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey?

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

