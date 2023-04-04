Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey sells 1.5 million units

HQ

Over on the official Twitter account for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, it has been confirmed that the game has reached 1.5 million copies sold.

Originally launching in 2020, it was announced back in 2021 that the game reached over 1 million copies sold. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey sees you take on the role of an ape tasked with defending their tribe from predators while evolving to become a more dominant species.

The game was not without its flaws, but with over 1.5 million copies sold it seems to have proven to be popular all the same.

