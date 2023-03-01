Here are the Diablo IV open beta PC requirements

HQ

The open beta for Diablo IV is coming at the end of this month, and Blizzard has revealed a bunch of new details about the game, including the PC specs you'll need to run it, in a new post on its official website.

For minimum specs, you're going to need an SSD and 45GB of space. Apart from these demands, the rest of the requirements aren't too bad. You'll need an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 to get the game at 720p and 30fps.

The recommended specs won't require a beast of a machine either, with you needing an Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X as your processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card.

There is a note on the website as well that lets you know you can try and run Diablo IV without the minimum specs, but your game experience may be significantly diminished.

Are you excited for the Diablo IV beta? Read more about it here.