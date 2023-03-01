Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

Here are the Diablo IV open beta PC requirements

You'll need an SSD even for minimum requirements and 45GB of space.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The open beta for Diablo IV is coming at the end of this month, and Blizzard has revealed a bunch of new details about the game, including the PC specs you'll need to run it, in a new post on its official website.

For minimum specs, you're going to need an SSD and 45GB of space. Apart from these demands, the rest of the requirements aren't too bad. You'll need an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 to get the game at 720p and 30fps.

The recommended specs won't require a beast of a machine either, with you needing an Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X as your processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 graphics card.

There is a note on the website as well that lets you know you can try and run Diablo IV without the minimum specs, but your game experience may be significantly diminished.

Are you excited for the Diablo IV beta? Read more about it here.

Diablo IV

Related texts

0
Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook

Blizzard releases a Diablo cookbook
NEWS. Written by Jonas Mäki

We're only a few months away from the scheduled release of Diablo IV, and not only does the iconic series have a new entry on the way, but it's also got a cookbook coming...



Loading next content