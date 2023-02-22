Redfall's cosmetics can all be unlocked in-game, difficulty will scale dynamically

HQ

There are still a couple of months to go until we get our hands on Arkane's co-op vampire shooter Redfall, but more and more details are being unveiled about the game as that wait becomes shorter.

In a recent Q&A, Arkane revealed a bunch of new details about Redfall, including how its difficulty works in solo and co-op play, as well as how cosmetic items are unlocked.

Turning to the latter topic, Arkane confirmed that besides pre-order bonuses, you'll be able to unlock all the cosmetics through exploration and as rewards for completing missions. When we live in an age of battle passes and cosmetics usually being a premium addition, it's nice to know we won't have to splash out extra cash just to equip ourselves with a new backpack.

On the topic of difficulty, Redfall's developers said if you're playing solo, the game will be tougher depending on how much of the campaign you've completed. Things get a little more complex in co-op, where Arkane said it's "considering your campaign progress and difficulty still, but also looking at the number of players."

"Depending on the size of your party, you'll see changes in the sorts of enemies you encounter, how strong they are compared to solo, and the frequency of elite traits. Those aren't blanket changes either. Some encounters are always going to be easier or harder than others and some may not change at all. But that's the point, things should feel more challenging because you have more players, but it isn't a flat multiplier by any means."

Are you excited for Redfall?