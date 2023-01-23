John Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23

As previously rumoured, WWE 2K23 has now been officially introduced with both formats and a release date announced, as well as the cover star. It will be released on March 17 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and the wrestler that will get the honour of headlining the cover is John Cena.

He is mostly known as an actor nowadays, but started his career in the WWE, and was extremely successful, This year he will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the organisation and says:

"It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase. 2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23."

Check out the introduction of John Cena below.