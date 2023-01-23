Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
WWE 2K23

John Cena is the cover star of WWE 2K23

WWE 2K23 launches in March for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

As previously rumoured, WWE 2K23 has now been officially introduced with both formats and a release date announced, as well as the cover star. It will be released on March 17 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and the wrestler that will get the honour of headlining the cover is John Cena.

He is mostly known as an actor nowadays, but started his career in the WWE, and was extremely successful, This year he will celebrate his 20th anniversary with the organisation and says:

"It is a pleasure to tell the story of my career through the WWE 2K23 Showcase. 2K has done a fantastic job capturing and invigorating the WWE 2K franchise through this concept, and I am honored to grace the cover of WWE 2K23."

Check out the introduction of John Cena below.

HQ
WWE 2K23

Related texts



Loading next content