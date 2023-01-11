Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Movies and Music Outsold by Video Games Again in the UK

For the 11th year in the row, video games prove to be the king of media.

The Digital Entertainment and Retail Association has reported video games accounted for 42.1% of total entertainment revenue last year. 2022 did see an all-time high for the UK entertainment market, with games, films, and music all reportedly flourishing over the past three years.

The video game sales figures have even risen since 2021, and it seems even as we come out of the pandemic era staying at home and gaming is as popular as ever. Total sales reached £4.664 billion, an increase of 2.3%.

However, this didn't blow film out of the water, as that industry managed to pull in £4.432 billion. The film sales figures not only accounted for your usual DVD and Blu-Ray sales, but also subscription services like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

In terms of gaming revenue, boxed titles were accumulated with the sales of digital titles, mobile games, and other subscription and token-based playing mechanisms. It was another sad year for physical sales, which now only make up around 10% of the overall video games sector.

Still, gaming manages to reign supreme over other media formats, though the gap does seem to be closing somewhat with film keeping pace.

Thanks, VGC

