See how flexibility meets performance on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

If you've been looking for a new device that features a fair amount of crossover between being a laptop and a tablet, we might have just the product for you. As part of our latest Quick Look episode, we've delved into the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, where we've explored how it features a balance between power and flexibility thanks to its manoeuvrable 14.4" touchscreen display.

Be sure to check out the video below to see how the Surface Laptop Studio transitions from an entertainment-ready laptop to a creator friendly canvas, and also to hear our thoughts on the device itself.