Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Children of Silentown
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      See how flexibility meets performance on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

      We delve into the new device as part of the latest instalment of our Quick Look series.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If you've been looking for a new device that features a fair amount of crossover between being a laptop and a tablet, we might have just the product for you. As part of our latest Quick Look episode, we've delved into the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, where we've explored how it features a balance between power and flexibility thanks to its manoeuvrable 14.4" touchscreen display.

      Be sure to check out the video below to see how the Surface Laptop Studio transitions from an entertainment-ready laptop to a creator friendly canvas, and also to hear our thoughts on the device itself.

      HQ


      Loading next content