Unannounced Sony Sci-Fi Shooter Reportedly Leaks Online

Early development footage from what is reported to be an upcoming third-person shooter from Sony has leaked online, showing a character walking outside a building while a giant creature prepares to attack.

There's no news on what this game is or even anything concrete on if it's legit, but notable leaker DuskGolem has claimed that they've seen more footage from this shooter, and that the clip online is from an early development stage.

If this leak does prove to be true, it would be yet another title or project that audiences have been made aware of before Sony made an official announcement. Recently, the Returnal PC port was all but confirmed via leaks, alongside the Horizon multiplayer project.

The sci-fi third-person shooter would appear to be from a new IP by Sony and will allegedly be made in Unreal Engine 5. Hopefully, we can see a bit more of it soon to decide if it'll be a title worth looking out for.