Dave Bautista really, really wants to be in the Gears of War movie

The actor has called out both Netflix saying, "I can't make this any easier."

When it was announced recently that Netflix would be teaming up with The Coalition to make not just a live-action Gears of War movie, but also an animated series, the question of who should take the mantle as main man Marcus Fenix started to pop up.

But, as he has done on several occasions beforehand, it's Dave Bautista who is throwing his hat in the ring for the role, even going as far as directly calling out Netflix this time around.

"I can't make this any easier", said Bautista on Twitter, in a post accompanied with some promos he did for his own character in Gears 5.

It's hard to really dispute that Bautista would make for a great Fenix casting, so hopefully Netflix and The Coalition at least give him a nod for the role in the movie.

