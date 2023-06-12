Check out six new images from Avowed

HQ

Avowed was announced back in 2020, two years after Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft. It was quickly considered something of a challenger to The Elder Scrolls, and considering the studio's talent for RPGs (Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds to name a few), people were looking forward to see more.

Since then, we haven't heard anything, but during Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, it was finally time to let us know more about the game in a brand new trailer, and we were also told more information is coming tomorrow during Xbox Games Showcase Extended. But while waiting for this extra presentation, we also have the six first official screenshots from Avowed, which you can check out below.

Avowed launches next year for PC and Xbox, and will be included with Game Pass starting day 1.