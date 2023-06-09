Rumour: Josh Hartnett considered as Two-Face in The Batman: Part II

As a result of the ongoing writers strike in Hollywood, it was recently confirmed that the The Batman: Part II will start production in March 2024 instead of late 2023 as initially planned. Still, with only nine months to go, the casting for the movie is about to begin.

It seems like we're going to meet the new District Attorney of Gotham after the last one... got in trouble in The Batman, according to the insider John Rocha, on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast. And as you probably have figured out already, this new D.A. is Harvey Dent, better known as Two-Face.

Rocha claims there are two actors who are currently frontrunners for this role, and that is Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor, Lucky Number Slevin) and Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Zero Dark Thirty, Obi-Wan Kenobi). He also says whoever gets the role "may become Two-Face by the end of the film" - which is pretty much expected.

Other actors that has played the character Harvey Dent/Two-Face before is Billy Dee Williams in Batman (1989), Tommy Lee Jones in Batman Forever (1995), Aaron Eckhart in The Dark Knight (2008) and Nicholas D'Agosto in Gotham (2014).

Who do you think would be the better Two-Face; Josh Hartnett or Joel Edgerton?