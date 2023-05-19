Supraland: Six Inches Under stealth added to Xbox Game Pass

It was just a few days ago we shared a list of new additions to Game Pass for the second half of May, but clearly the Xbox team had another ace up their sleeve as Supraland: Six Inches Under has now been added to the subscription service as a day 1 release.

As you might have figured out already, this is the sequel to Supraland, and it has been out for PC since last year. But now this metroidvania adventure is available for both PlayStation and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass), and we have the launch trailer below if you want to know more about it.