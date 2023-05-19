Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Supraland: Six Inches Under

Supraland: Six Inches Under stealth added to Xbox Game Pass

The metroidvania launched on PC last year but is now available on consoles.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It was just a few days ago we shared a list of new additions to Game Pass for the second half of May, but clearly the Xbox team had another ace up their sleeve as Supraland: Six Inches Under has now been added to the subscription service as a day 1 release.

As you might have figured out already, this is the sequel to Supraland, and it has been out for PC since last year. But now this metroidvania adventure is available for both PlayStation and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass), and we have the launch trailer below if you want to know more about it.

HQ
Supraland: Six Inches Under

Related texts



Loading next content