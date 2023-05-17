John Cena joined Barbie's cast thanks to "a happy accident"

HQ

There are a lot of famous stars in the upcoming Barbie movie, with many in minor roles. One of the more surprising inclusions is John Cena, an actor that might not automatically make you think of Barbie. Despite that, he's in the movie, playing a merman.

So how come he's in the movie? Well, it turns out it was "a happy accident" according to Cena who was filming Fast X close to the Barbie shoot, and tried to get involved. While being interviewed by Today, he continued:

"I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. Fast X was filming across the street from Barbie. And [she asked], 'Why don't you do Barbie?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'"

Cena continued and added that she "asked me if I wanted to be a merman, and I said, 'Yeah, sure'". Some other confirmed celebrities (besides Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken) showing up in in the movie are Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera.

Barbie premieres worldwide in theatres on July 21.

Thanks Screen Rant