Don't expect a new Deus Ex game anytime soon

Ever since Square Enix sold Eidos Montreal to Embracer, we've been hearing various rumours and reports about what's next for the developer. This started with a statement from Jeff Grubb on Game Mess Mornings, where the journalist noted Eidos Montreal was looking to "get right back into [Deus Ex]" and that they want to "do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't".

However, this doesn't mean that Eidos Montreal are completely locked in and focussed on a new Deus Ex game, as Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has since added in a post on ResetEra that fans should keep their expectations in check.

"Keep your expectations in check. The game furthest in development at Eidos Montreal right now is a new IP. If they release a new Deus Ex it won't be for a very, very long time."

