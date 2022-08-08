Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Don't expect a new Deus Ex game anytime soon

This comes after a report that Eidos Montreal was looking to create a new title in the series following being sold by Square Enix.

Ever since Square Enix sold Eidos Montreal to Embracer, we've been hearing various rumours and reports about what's next for the developer. This started with a statement from Jeff Grubb on Game Mess Mornings, where the journalist noted Eidos Montreal was looking to "get right back into [Deus Ex]" and that they want to "do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't".

However, this doesn't mean that Eidos Montreal are completely locked in and focussed on a new Deus Ex game, as Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has since added in a post on ResetEra that fans should keep their expectations in check.

"Keep your expectations in check. The game furthest in development at Eidos Montreal right now is a new IP. If they release a new Deus Ex it won't be for a very, very long time."

Would you like to see a new Deus Ex game from Eidos Montreal?

