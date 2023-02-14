Atomic Heart composer donates his fees from Atomic Heart to help Ukraine

HQ

There has been a lot of controversy around Atomic Heart, which launches on February 21 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The reason is that the game has a Russian developer, which has refused to denounce Russia's war against Ukraine. Also, Mundfish has been accused of harvesting personal data from its users and also for having some dubious circumstances regarding financing.

The famous video game composer Mick Gordon (Doom, Killer Instinct) is making the soundtrack for the game, and he has now decided to take a stance against Putin, Russia and the ruthless war. He will therefore donate all his fees "from the game to the Australian Red

Cross' Ukraine Crisis Appeal in support of the people of Ukraine who are

heroically defending their country against aggression".

Gordon explains why:

"I, like the rest of the world, was horrified as Putin's armies escalated the war in Ukraine with a brutal and unjustifiable invasion, causing immense suffering for the Ukrainian people. The tragedy of this conflict cannot be overstated, with countless innocent lives already lost and the country deeply impacted by violence and instability. This invasion was not a decision of the Russian people but rather an authoritarian regime that disregards human rights and dignity. The world must continue to demand an end to this aggression and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

Gordon also writes in an open letter on Twitter:

"This donation is a way for me to provide practical support to those whose lives have been impacted by the war. The Red Cross has been a vital resource for those affected by the conflict, providing aid, medical care, and psychosocial support. By supporting the Red Cross, I am confident that my donation will positively impact those in need, and I am honoured to use my work as a means to help those affected by the conflict."

Hel also adds that he is "eager to see and hear my musical contributions come to

life in the final game when Atomic Heart releases later this month".

Kudos to you, Mick Gordon!