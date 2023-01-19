Everwild team have had 'incredibly busy weeks' and are 'warming up' for 2023

HQ

It's been a very long time since we saw anything substantial from Everwild, which is Rare's latest game series. It was announced back in 2019 but has only been shown a few times since, with reports two years ago suggesting that development had to be restarted while key members of the team were replaced. Now, however, we've gotten a sign that something from the game might be shown this year.

On Twitter, Rare's producer Louise O'Connor writes that the team behind the game is warming up for the year, adding that the team has had "incredibly busy few weeks". With that in mind, it certainly sounds like the studio is ready to show off the peculiar title during 2023, or what do you think?