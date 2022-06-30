Joel McHale: A Community movie is more likely than it was before

HQ

Community is often credited as one of the best sitcoms of all-time, although it always struggled to find a bigger audience as it sometimes was too clever for it's own good and crammed with pop cultural references. If you've ever seen the series, you surely remember when the character Abed almost broke the fourth wall by declaring in season two that it would be six seasons and a movie.

Well... the show did end up getting six seasons, but what about the movie? During the pandemic, more people discovered the brilliance of Community, and this is something that might actually help Abed get his prophecy right in the end, according to Joel McHale, who played one of the main characters. Speaking to ComicBook.com recently, he said:

"I'm setting aside all the money to make [the movie] happen. Before when I'd answer the question, I'd be like, 'Maybe, I have no idea.' But now, with its success on the streamers during the pandemic, the interest has returned. I would say it's more likely than it was before, definitely, but it's like building an aircraft carrier. You go, 'We're gonna do this, right? Yeah, okay, everybody's here, we got the money.' Now, this thing has to actually get built. There's a lot more than just 'Hey, let's make a movie now, great.' It's a lot of moving parts. So I'm more positive than I was, definitely, but we'll see. That's a terrible answer, but definitely better than my answer two years ago."

Two from the main cast, Alison Brie and Donald Glover, have managed to become really big stars after Community, and are often credited as hurdles for a Community movie as they have really crammed schedules. On the other hand has both of them said that they would love to do a movie, so there is hope at least...

Would you like to see a Community movie?