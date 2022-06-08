Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Black Adam movie poster revealed

      The trailer drops later today.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      It's time for a new superhero (or rather antihero) to make his big screen debut on October 21 this year, as that is when we're going to get to meet Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson. This fairly evil guy solves his problems in a slightly more... unethical way than other heroes, and today we're going to get the first proper trailer.

      The official Twitter account didn't want to wait this long though, and thus decided to reveal the movie poster. You can check it out below. How hyped are you for this one?

      Black Adam movie poster revealed


      Loading next content