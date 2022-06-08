Black Adam movie poster revealed

HQ

It's time for a new superhero (or rather antihero) to make his big screen debut on October 21 this year, as that is when we're going to get to meet Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson. This fairly evil guy solves his problems in a slightly more... unethical way than other heroes, and today we're going to get the first proper trailer.

The official Twitter account didn't want to wait this long though, and thus decided to reveal the movie poster. You can check it out below. How hyped are you for this one?

