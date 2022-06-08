ESA: E3 is coming back in 2023 with both digital and in-person events

HQ

Normally, next week should be E3 week, and this weekend is supposed to be crammed with spectacular press conferences. But as you know, this didn't happen as a result of the pandemic, and we have to settle with the Summer Games Fest tomorrow and Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

But this does not mean E3 is completely out of the picture, as Entertainment Software Association (who organises E3) says it will be back next year. And it might actually be better than ever as it seems like we might be able to follow it from home via a digital edition. Speaking to Washington Post, ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis says:

"We're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event. As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."

We surely wouldn't mind to once again kick-start the summer with a full week of video game announcement avalanches, are you missing the E3 excitement?