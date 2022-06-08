Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      ESA: E3 is coming back in 2023 with both digital and in-person events

      "We want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene".

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Normally, next week should be E3 week, and this weekend is supposed to be crammed with spectacular press conferences. But as you know, this didn't happen as a result of the pandemic, and we have to settle with the Summer Games Fest tomorrow and Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday.

      But this does not mean E3 is completely out of the picture, as Entertainment Software Association (who organises E3) says it will be back next year. And it might actually be better than ever as it seems like we might be able to follow it from home via a digital edition. Speaking to Washington Post, ESA president and CEO Stan Pierre-Louis says:

      "We're excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person event. As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there's a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."

      We surely wouldn't mind to once again kick-start the summer with a full week of video game announcement avalanches, are you missing the E3 excitement?

      ESA: E3 is coming back in 2023 with both digital and in-person events


      Loading next content