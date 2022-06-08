Cookies

      Harley Quinn will be back later this summer

      The show will be streaming on HBO Max.

      The animated Harley Quinn series was a big hit right off the bat with a violent and funny setting, grade-A voice actors and great production values. It became even better in season two, but unfortunately, not even Quinn is immune to pandemics and the third season has thus been delayed.

      But now it seems like Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and all the other characters are coming back, fairly soon, as revealed on the official Twitter account of the series ("we're back this summer b*tches"). We'll get back when we have a release date and/or a trailer, in the meantime, remember to check the show out on HBO Max.

