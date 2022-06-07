EU has finally decided on phone chargers

HQ

It has been under way for a while, but today the fate is sealed for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras as the European Parliament and the Council of the EU (which is a separate international organisation) has come to an agreement.

The agreement is the amended Radio Equipment Directive, and formalises earlier talks about making a "single charging solution" for electronic devices.

In a press release, the European Parliament's Alex Agius Saliba said

"Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe! European consumers were frustrated long with multiple chargers piling up with every new device. Now they will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics. We are proud that laptops, e-readers, earbuds, keyboards, computer mice, and portable navigation devices are also included in addition to smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers. We have also added provisions on wireless charging being the next evolution in the charging technology and improved information and labelling for consumers".

More interesting, " Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force."

However, the agreement also covers information on charging, there will be rules for fast charging, encouragement for wireless charging and better information on all charging, and according to the EP, it will save 250 million Euro a year on chargers not needed, and save 11,000 tonnes worth of e-waste, annually.