A Scrubs movie might actually happen

A whole lot of us really love the classic sitcom Scrubs, which brilliantly blended drama with comedy and took the concept of cutaway gags to a whole new level. Unfortunately, the show didn't end on a high note in the ninth and final season, but it seems like this might actually get rectified at some point.

During a panel discussion at the ATX TV Festival, where the cast of the series had a Scrubs reunion, the creator Bill Lawrence (who is currently working on Ted Lasso) had this to say regarding an idea from Donald Faison (played Turk on Scrubs) about making a Scrubs movie:

"We're gonna do it because people still care about it and we enjoy spending time with each other."

Of course, this is hardly a confirmation of any kind, but at least it proves there's a will to continue the story about Sacred Hospital. It should be noted that Zack Braff (played J.D. on Scrubs) and Faison have a Scrubs related podcast together called Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zack + Donald, in which they re-watch old episodes from the series to add more context.

So it really seems like the team at least to some extent are still in contact with each other and love their series. Would you like a Scrubs movie to send the series off in a better way than season nine did?

