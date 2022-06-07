Cookies

The first Capcom Showcase will broadcast on June 13

During the event, the company will go into detail about the upcoming games for this year.

HQ

A new live show is born during the most packed announcement season of the video game industry. Capcom didn't want to miss the chance of pleasing their fans and that's why they've decided to create their own space to talk about their games, the Capcom Showcase.

The event will broadcast for the first time next Monday, June 13, at 23:00 BST / 23:59 CEST. It will be a 35 minute-long show and it's expected that the Japanese developer will provide further details about the upcoming releases we've already seen announced, such as Resident Evil 4: Remake or Street Fighter 6. You can follow the event on the Capcom USA Twitch channel here.

