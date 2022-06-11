Rare sells 24k gold-plated ingots based on their beloved franchises

HQ

If you love Rare and their many classic franchises, we would recommend you to check the Rare Store out, as they've just added some really cool collectibles. They are now selling 24k gold-plated ingots with motives from Banjo-Kazooie, Battletoads, Conker, Sea of Thieves and Viva Piñata.

Each of these are limited to 1985 units (not entirely incidentally the same year as Rare was founded) and they are all numbered, and comes delivered with a display stand for $19.99. Head over to the link above to order your ingot.