Sonic Central, the event focused on the blue hedgehog, has been unexpectedly announced for today

A couple of hours ago the Sonic The Hedgehog Twitter account announced out of the blue a new Sonic Central presentation, a show focused on the well known blue hedgehog series. The announcement has caught us off guard, as the next Sonic Frontiers title was planned to be shown during the Summer Game Fest, where they should give us new information before the launch scheduled till now for the end of 2022.

This sudden announcement shortly before the great Geoff Keighley show may mean that they're reconsidering some things about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, as a possible delay. This could be due to the criticism the last gameplay has drawn, where we could see Sonic moving around in an open world that was almost empty and impersonal, together with some technical aspects fans didn't quite like.

We'll find out for sure in a few hours, because the meeting is scheduled for today June 7 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST. You can follow on the official Sonic accounts on Twitch and YouTube.