Ryan Gosling wants to make the Netflix movie The Gray Man into a franchise

But it all depends on how the first movie performs

HQ

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling as the main protagonist, premieres July 22 on Netflix. It is based on Mark Greaney's novel with the same name and tells us a story about a highly skilled CIA mercenary with secret identity (known as Sierra Six), who uncovers some very classified and dark secrets. This makes him a wanted man by international assassins.

Clearly, this role was something Gosling really appreciated, and when he recently spoke to Empire, he revealed that he hopes this could become a franchise:

"I loved making this film. I'd love to do it again. I'm hoping we can bump Six up to a name status at some point, just for his own sanity."

If Gosling will get to play Sierra Six again is probably depending a lot on how well The Gray Man will be received in July. So far we've only gotten a few short glimpses from it in a reel video of what's to come on Netflix 2022. Check it out below.

HQ
