Reggie Fils-Aime will be at The Game Awards

On December 10 at the somewhat ungodly hour of 1:00 GMT / 2:00 CET, it is finally time for The Game Awards 2021. As we previously have reported, there will be double-digit new game announcements and up to 40 world premieres - not to mention there is actually an award ceremony as well.

But there are usually other things too, like surprise guests and music, and one person who hopefully will show up in some way is the former Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime. He revealed on Twitter yesterday that he is "Looking forward to being there and seeing all my industry friends".

As The Game Awards 2021 is invite only, we assume the host and producer Geoff Keighley isn't just going to have Fils-Aime sitting in the audience, and that the probably most charismatic president of a major video game company will actively participate in some way.